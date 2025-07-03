The five!

Cathy, Garth & Jack dropped Connie off tonight as they were going to the Lytham Festival.

This is a very successful 5 day festival staged every year on the green in Lytham.

They have some really top artists & it’s very well supported….too well some residents would say.

It has a capacity of 20,000



Tonight’s artists are Alanis Morisette & Stevie Wonder.

Others this year are Corrinne Bailey Rae, Justin Timberlake, Jess Glyn & on Sunday Simple Minds. More I haven’t heard of!



Connie & I went a walk & some new friends to see on our walk. They are very curious & cute.



The marques are going up for the Great Eccleston show on the 12th & 13th July.