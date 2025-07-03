Previous
The five! by happypat
The five!

Cathy, Garth & Jack dropped Connie off tonight as they were going to the Lytham Festival.
This is a very successful 5 day festival staged every year on the green in Lytham.
They have some really top artists & it’s very well supported….too well some residents would say.
Tonight’s artists are Alanis Morisette & Stevie Wonder.
Others this year are Corrinne Bailey Rae, Justin Timberlake, Jess Glyn & on Sunday Simple Minds. More I haven’t heard of!

Connie & I went a walk & some new friends to see on our walk. They are very curious & cute.

The marques are going up for the Great Eccleston show on the 12th & 13th July.
julia ace
The festival sounds great.. Cute faces for you both to chat to on your walk..
July 3rd, 2025  
Michelle
Such a cute capture, I love how they are all looking at you!
July 3rd, 2025  
Hazel ace
Such beautiful and cuddly-looking new friends! A great shot!
July 3rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Aww aren’t they cute!
The festival sounds great!
July 3rd, 2025  
