My cinema friend Dot & a Charlie teddy.

Dot is the Nana of little Charlie who died two years ago after a long fight with a brain tumour.

Charlie’s mum Niki is selling these teddies in aid if the Charlie Robinson charity called Thumbs up for Charlie.

It’s offers holiday for families of children with brain cancer so they can make memories.

The bears are very soft but the big thing about them is they open at the back & there is a rechargeable recording device that can record a loved ones voice when you press his tummy. The space is big enough to place either a precious part of the child’s life or some little something that perhaps has that certain smell of their child.

Niki is at Witton Park near Blackburn & she asked for cakes for her stall. I made biscuits & my friend gave her two lemon drizzle cakes.



It’s raining do hard here they have had to cancel tonight’s Lytham Festival performance!