Previous
Photo 4778
The Lodge
I love the shape & architecture of this house up the road from us.
It has a big sister next door….i always think of houses as a she…….the one next door is obviously built by the same builder but it’s much bigger.
One a Lodge & the other a Hall.
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5643
photos
119
followers
85
following
1309% complete
Views
8
8
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
3rd July 2025 7:00pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
houses
,
neighbours
Brennie B
That's lovely
July 5th, 2025
