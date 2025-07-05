Previous
The Lodge by happypat
Photo 4778

The Lodge

I love the shape & architecture of this house up the road from us.
It has a big sister next door….i always think of houses as a she…….the one next door is obviously built by the same builder but it’s much bigger.
One a Lodge & the other a Hall.
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1309% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brennie B
That's lovely
July 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact