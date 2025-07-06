An elderley lady lived in this house last year but it was sold to two chaps who obviously love their garden.
They have done a massive amount of work, completely rebuilding the stone wall etc.
This last few weeks they have planted up the front garden. A new beach hedge behind the wall & lots of perennial plants & tubs.
I shall take another photo when there are more flowers. They have quite a big back garden to start on too.
Just a couple of hundred yards from the village square & next to the veggie shop.
You can see a couple of customers of that establishment in the background.
Have just watched the Norrie match - edge of your seat stuff!