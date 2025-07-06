Front garden

An elderley lady lived in this house last year but it was sold to two chaps who obviously love their garden.

They have done a massive amount of work, completely rebuilding the stone wall etc.

This last few weeks they have planted up the front garden. A new beach hedge behind the wall & lots of perennial plants & tubs.

I shall take another photo when there are more flowers. They have quite a big back garden to start on too.

Just a couple of hundred yards from the village square & next to the veggie shop.

You can see a couple of customers of that establishment in the background.



Of course Harry hates it……no grass!



Tennis is good today!