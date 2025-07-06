Previous
Front garden by happypat
An elderley lady lived in this house last year but it was sold to two chaps who obviously love their garden.
They have done a massive amount of work, completely rebuilding the stone wall etc.
This last few weeks they have planted up the front garden. A new beach hedge behind the wall & lots of perennial plants & tubs.
I shall take another photo when there are more flowers. They have quite a big back garden to start on too.
Just a couple of hundred yards from the village square & next to the veggie shop.
You can see a couple of customers of that establishment in the background.

Of course Harry hates it……no grass!

Tennis is good today!
Beverley ace
Beautiful job on the wall… the garden looks great too
July 6th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
They’ve done a great job!
Have just watched the Norrie match - edge of your seat stuff!
July 6th, 2025  
