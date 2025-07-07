Previous
Darling Mabel by happypat
Photo 4780

Darling Mabel

If you have never heard of a Darling Mabel before it’s the last bit if mixture baked into a smaller version of the rest.
The smaller biscuit on the top is a Darling Mabel.

I was cooking Lamb Henry so being very frugal I decided to make biscuits & roast potatoes while the oven was on.

Otherwise I haven’t done much else today…some Wimbledon of course.

Well I googled Darling Mabel & there is no reference to it as a smaller version of biscuit or cake.
Perhaps my mum made it up or it’s a Lancashire saying. Will be interested if anyone else has heard of the expression!
Pat Knowles

April ace
"Darlin Mabel" .. I've never heard this. Love it!
July 7th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I know I’d like them…
July 7th, 2025  
