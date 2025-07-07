Darling Mabel

If you have never heard of a Darling Mabel before it’s the last bit if mixture baked into a smaller version of the rest.

The smaller biscuit on the top is a Darling Mabel.



I was cooking Lamb Henry so being very frugal I decided to make biscuits & roast potatoes while the oven was on.



Otherwise I haven’t done much else today…some Wimbledon of course.



Well I googled Darling Mabel & there is no reference to it as a smaller version of biscuit or cake.

Perhaps my mum made it up or it’s a Lancashire saying. Will be interested if anyone else has heard of the expression!