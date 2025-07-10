The parachute

Move it or Loose it on a Thursday morning.

Only nine of us this morning as it’s holidays, some don’t come when it’s really hot but this is the fourth session this week.

There can be around 19 sometimes & then it’s a bit squashed so I like it when less there.

Chrissie the leader is the one at the back in pink next to Liz in navy.

She makes it real fun & we have great music…..

Different coloured balls in the middle & we had to try & keep the colours that we were assigned to in middle.

Wafting it about made a nice draught! That’s my place which I left to take the photo!



Our son in law came & pruned the camellias this morning.

The front hedge git a trim & he put the bar stool together.

Tennis this afternoon. I think the Polish girl Iga will win the final, she was awesome!