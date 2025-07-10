Previous
The parachute by happypat
Photo 4783

The parachute

Move it or Loose it on a Thursday morning.
Only nine of us this morning as it’s holidays, some don’t come when it’s really hot but this is the fourth session this week.
There can be around 19 sometimes & then it’s a bit squashed so I like it when less there.
Chrissie the leader is the one at the back in pink next to Liz in navy.
She makes it real fun & we have great music…..
Different coloured balls in the middle & we had to try & keep the colours that we were assigned to in middle.
Wafting it about made a nice draught! That’s my place which I left to take the photo!

Our son in law came & pruned the camellias this morning.
The front hedge git a trim & he put the bar stool together.
Tennis this afternoon. I think the Polish girl Iga will win the final, she was awesome!
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Photo Details

Janice ace
This exercise looks like great fun!
July 10th, 2025  
Barb ace
How fun to have other ladies to get some exercise with!
July 10th, 2025  
Dianne ace
A great game and good pic of your fun group.
July 10th, 2025  
