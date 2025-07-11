Previous
Stone trough by happypat
Stone trough

We had a few lovely stone troughs at the farm & when we moved our nephew Graham loaded them up & stored them at his farm.
Well we collected three recently & have them all in place now.
This one is the oldest & came from the first farm at Inglewhite. @sarah19 might possibly remember it although it is over thirty years ago!
It took some moving as it’s very heavy.
The new plants are just getting established.

So hot today but the show ground is very busy as all the stands get ready……lots of heavy machinery going past.
When I was chief steward in the Horticulture marquee this was the time when the flower arrangers came in to arrange their displays.
Hanging baskets & the veggies too.
Some of the old timers on here might remember my posts from those days.
I miss that time but we got past climbing up setting it all up.

I must say though everyone of the exhibitors who entered then say it’s not half as fun these days!

Dot & I bent over backwards buttering them all up & there was always a seat at our table for anyone who wanted a rest.
The present stewards are rather stuffy!
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Pat Knowles

Barb ace
Love that you were able to bring this memory from your farm to your present property, Pat. I'm sure it will.look so lovely as the plants get established! Enjoyed your whole narrative about your involvement in the Ag show in former years. Too bad the new stewards are somewhat stuffy!
July 11th, 2025  
julia ace
That does look a heavy trough, lovely that you have it planted up and a memory from your past farm life.. I can imagine you and Dot would have had a lot of fun doing your steward job.
Things change and not always for the better..
July 11th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty, Pat - and full of happy memories I am sure , So pleased you were able to have it in your present home ! So very hot isn't it but nice for you to reminisce of all the happy times you had stewarding the Show . Reminds me of the years I represented our local flower club and led our team in displaying our staged floral arrangement at Shrewsbury Flower Show , Alas they have decided that they no longer can afford to Stage the Show again !
July 11th, 2025  
