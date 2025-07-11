Stone trough

We had a few lovely stone troughs at the farm & when we moved our nephew Graham loaded them up & stored them at his farm.
Well we collected three recently & have them all in place now.
This one is the oldest & came from the first farm at Inglewhite. @sarah19 might possibly remember it although it is over thirty years ago!
It took some moving as it’s very heavy.
The new plants are just getting established.
So hot today but the show ground is very busy as all the stands get ready……lots of heavy machinery going past.
When I was chief steward in the Horticulture marquee this was the time when the flower arrangers came in to arrange their displays.
Hanging baskets & the veggies too.
Some of the old timers on here might remember my posts from those days.
I miss that time but we got past climbing up setting it all up.
I must say though everyone of the exhibitors who entered then say it’s not half as fun these days!
Dot & I bent over backwards buttering them all up & there was always a seat at our table for anyone who wanted a rest.
The present stewards are rather stuffy!
Things change and not always for the better..