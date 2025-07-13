Previous
Horticulture marquee by happypat
Photo 4785

Horticulture marquee

Sorry I have been too busy to post & comment.
Show weekend so lots to do & a bit of entertaining.
My friend Brenda alway does a show supper & this year she had it last night.
Today Harry & I have been at the show all day but came back to watch the Wimbledon men’s final at 4pm.

This is the horticulture tent we used to be in charge of until 2012 but we heard the person who took over from us is giving up.
It was suggested we took over again but we would quite like to help but no putting up trestles or paperwork please!
You can see all the cups & prizes to give out. Our neighbours opposite won the best garden in Little Eccleston but couldn’t attend as they have foot & mouth disease!
It’s a virus that gives you blisters on hands & inside mouth.
I picked that large gold coloured cup up & took it to them.

Our eldest son always rings up for an hour in a Sunday evening so he’s just been on the phone.

The weather has been amazing but I think it’s been too hot, I’m sure there were less people there this year.
We are never satisfied!

Sorry for lack of commenting! Thank you for all yours!
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Pat Knowles

Phil Howcroft ace
we go to a village fair every august bank holiday , I love going into the horticulture marquee
July 13th, 2025  
