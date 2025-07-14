Harry hated onions & always used to pick them out of his food if he saw any in his plate.
Now he loves them in moderation. He loves fried onions & will tolerate onions in stews & coking generally but won’t eat pickled onions or anything very oniony.
Same with rice pudding skin, I used to get it all to myself but now I have to share it!
Prize winning onions at the show.
There is a particular way to show them & the judges have a little measuring ring which they have to pass through in the various different classes.
Good to hear Harry now like onions there is hope that FG may one day like capsicum.. maybe..
Capsicum Julz!! You must be joking… it’s a foreign food!