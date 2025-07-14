Previous
Onions by happypat
Photo 4786

Onions

I love onions!

Harry hated onions & always used to pick them out of his food if he saw any in his plate.
Now he loves them in moderation. He loves fried onions & will tolerate onions in stews & coking generally but won’t eat pickled onions or anything very oniony.

Same with rice pudding skin, I used to get it all to myself but now I have to share it!

Prize winning onions at the show.

There is a particular way to show them & the judges have a little measuring ring which they have to pass through in the various different classes.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1311% complete

Lou Ann ace
They do say our tastes change. Good for Harry! Wonderful photo of the show onions.
July 14th, 2025  
julia ace
They are very smart onions.. very well presented.. Pukekohe near where we are is a very large growing area for onions .. so we know our onions..
Good to hear Harry now like onions there is hope that FG may one day like capsicum.. maybe..
July 14th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Such a lot of lovely onions. The first place ones look elegant.
July 14th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@julzmaioro @louannwarren @dide I remember seeing all the onion fields when we travel,Ed up to Auckland but lately not as many fields just houses! Same everywhere!
Capsicum Julz!! You must be joking… it’s a foreign food!
July 14th, 2025  
