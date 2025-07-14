Onions

I love onions!



Harry hated onions & always used to pick them out of his food if he saw any in his plate.

Now he loves them in moderation. He loves fried onions & will tolerate onions in stews & coking generally but won’t eat pickled onions or anything very oniony.



Same with rice pudding skin, I used to get it all to myself but now I have to share it!



Prize winning onions at the show.



There is a particular way to show them & the judges have a little measuring ring which they have to pass through in the various different classes.