Lesley

Next door neighbour but one!

Lesley isn’t so good on her legs & has one of those pushing wheelie things. There is a proper name but I can’t just think of it.

The only reason I mention it as in the library van this morning she was telling us such a funny story.

At the show there is a section on the bottom field full of a big wheel & those horses that go round & up & down.

Apparently two years ago she went on the horses so this year she pushed her trolly all the way down the hill & across the fields & paid her £3 for another go.

She had trouble getting her foot in the stirrup but eventually she did but the woman on the ride had to get her shoulder under Lesley’s bottom…..her words not mine….& push her on.

They made her go on an inside horse in case she fell off!

They gave her two goes for her money!

All the kids were screeching & shouting around her.

Lesley just had her 80th birthday last Friday.



She has had sheep & a sheep dog all her life so is very sad her legs don’t work anymore.

She is a regular at Move it or Loose it too.

Her chin was bleeding that’s why she has a tissue…..she banged it this morning.