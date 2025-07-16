Previous
More onions! by happypat
Photo 4788

More onions!

Prettily tied it’s good to see how to enter onions, looking in tip top prize entering presentation!

We have had a very sociable day. Friends round for lunch & then next door for drinks & nibbles!
I must say Sue is so lucky to have a husband who loves cooking. Six of us sat in the garden with Prosecco & Andrew was in & out with fabulous nibbles……prawn toast, chicken wings, sausage, steak strips, Bellinis with prawns on top……fabulous !
We have never ever lived such a sociable life!
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1311% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Makes them look almost like fresh figs!
What a well fed social life you are having 😁
July 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact