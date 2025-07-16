More onions!

Prettily tied it’s good to see how to enter onions, looking in tip top prize entering presentation!



We have had a very sociable day. Friends round for lunch & then next door for drinks & nibbles!

I must say Sue is so lucky to have a husband who loves cooking. Six of us sat in the garden with Prosecco & Andrew was in & out with fabulous nibbles……prawn toast, chicken wings, sausage, steak strips, Bellinis with prawns on top……fabulous !

We have never ever lived such a sociable life!