Double Act by happypat
Photo 4789

Double Act

Graham Kirkham & Phil Vicory in the food theatre at the show.
They are really a double act….Graham is part of the family of Mrs Kirkhams Farmhouse Cheese of course Phil is a chef off the TV. They know each other really well & there is plenty of banter.
Staying at the Cartford Inn down the road the pair of them had funny stories to tell while making recipes for a curd tart, prawns & a duck dish.
Graham lives very near where we used to live & he was head boy in Cathys class at school.
She visits regularly in her professional capacity.

The guy on the left is the compère & he does the same at all the local shows.
He lives at Sillfield Farm another food producing farm.
There is a long interesting story about how they got together & started doing what they do so well.
17th July 2025

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
1312% complete

Beverley ace
Soo interesting…wonderful to read really made me smile. Super action photo…bet you had great fun…
July 17th, 2025  
Jo ace
Sounds like a great fun double act Pat
July 17th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That sounds like a lot of fun!
July 17th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Sounds like fun
July 17th, 2025  
