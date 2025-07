Allium

Allium Angulosum or mouse garlic for its common name.

When next door the other evening I was entranced by this wonderful Allium plant.

It was in a large plant pot on their patio & it was full of bees.

Sue says it does better in a pot so that’s what I’m planning. I did have some Allium in my garden under the rhododendron plant but nothing this great. I think the bulbs have been eaten!