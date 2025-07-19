Previous
I took some solar lights back to the garden centre this afternoon. I only bought them 2 months ago & the wind ripped them to bits….they weren’t cheap so I took them back for a credit note. Had to be done before Monday she said as the new owners take over from then.

Of course I had to spend it there & then & more besides!
I’m into gardening at the moment so that’s my job tomorrow. Planting out.
My friend also has given me her old weeding stool so I’m all set for a day in the garden if it’s fine weather.

If you remember my post from a couple of days ago about the pink Allium. Well I discovered this particular Allium has roots not bulbs. I managed to get a couple of the plants today so really happy about that. New tub to put them in too.
Beverley ace
Beautiful new plants… your garden is looking splendid…
July 19th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
Oh I love this! It's such a delight choosing new plants.
July 19th, 2025  
julia ace
Your garden is looking bery colourful.. well done..
July 19th, 2025  
