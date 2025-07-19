New plants

I took some solar lights back to the garden centre this afternoon. I only bought them 2 months ago & the wind ripped them to bits….they weren’t cheap so I took them back for a credit note. Had to be done before Monday she said as the new owners take over from then.



Of course I had to spend it there & then & more besides!

I’m into gardening at the moment so that’s my job tomorrow. Planting out.

My friend also has given me her old weeding stool so I’m all set for a day in the garden if it’s fine weather.



If you remember my post from a couple of days ago about the pink Allium. Well I discovered this particular Allium has roots not bulbs. I managed to get a couple of the plants today so really happy about that. New tub to put them in too.