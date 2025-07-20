Previous
Rotorua Fire service team by happypat
Photo 4792

Rotorua Fire service team

Our grandson William in the red helmet & his team getting ready for a big opening day with new facilities. New cafe serving delicious food. The Hanger Airport cafe.

We are very proud of Will who is station officer hence the red helmet.

Obviously not my photo but pinched off the airport page.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1312% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact