Flower bed

I’ve really worked hard on the long flower bed in the garden over the last few weeks.

It was badly neglected & really got on top of me since I came back from NZ last year.

It was overgrown with weeds & no flowers at all just a few shrubs & that large grassy thing which is some sort of pampas’s grass.

Cathy started me off when the greenhouse was going up & I have continued doing a bit as often as I can. Helped by the loan of the weeding stool & now I have my own given to me by a friend who has no use for it now.

I’m quite pleased with the effect & it’s not perfect by any means but we can see a bit of colour & new plants I put in this week will help.

This is the middle bit!

Harry keeps the rest of the garden perfect so I feel I’ve done my bit now.

I must say you have to keep up with these gardens they can soon get away on you!