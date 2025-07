Bottom of the garden

We spoke to number one son in NZ last night. He rings once a week to see how we are doing.

I said I had been gardening & said I would send him a video.

Walked round the garden tonight but did four videos as long ones don’t go too well.

When I got to the bottom of the garden I took a photo as I quite liked the view if the path up towards the house & it joins onto the path in yesterdays picture.