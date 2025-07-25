Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4797
Crocosmia
This wonderful display of these striking flowers has appeared at the bottom of one of our gateposts.
I can’t remember it being as lovely or big as this last year.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5662
photos
119
followers
85
following
1314% complete
View this month »
4790
4791
4792
4793
4794
4795
4796
4797
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
25th July 2025 5:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
orange
,
cocosmia
julia
ace
They are called Montbretia over here.. perhaps a Southern Hemisphere thing.. They can be a bit of a weed and grow prolific on the side of the road.. I love them .. my colour.. and love to puck them for a vase..
July 25th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I love these! We have them by accident in ours.
July 25th, 2025
Beverley
ace
They are beautiful… your garden loves you….
July 25th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Snap! I chose the same flower today. This is a lovely display!
July 25th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
What a beautiful plant!
July 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close