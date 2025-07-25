Previous
Crocosmia by happypat
Crocosmia

This wonderful display of these striking flowers has appeared at the bottom of one of our gateposts.
I can’t remember it being as lovely or big as this last year.
julia ace
They are called Montbretia over here.. perhaps a Southern Hemisphere thing.. They can be a bit of a weed and grow prolific on the side of the road.. I love them .. my colour.. and love to puck them for a vase..
July 25th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love these! We have them by accident in ours.
July 25th, 2025  
Beverley ace
They are beautiful… your garden loves you….
July 25th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Snap! I chose the same flower today. This is a lovely display!
July 25th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
What a beautiful plant!
July 25th, 2025  
