Birthday treat! by happypat
What a day I’ve had!!
I met Casa & husband at Tebay. Cathy & Garth & Connie drove me up the M6 & we had a lovely meet up.
It was such a pleasure meeting Casa & she was exactly as I knew she would be…just wonderful.
Garth had his bike on the back of the car & he took off to cycle to Lydia’s in Newcastle for four days.
After meeting Casa we went to Kirkby Lonsdale for a potter round the lovely shops. A bit of lunch, a walk along the River Lune.
I got home to open all my birthday cards & then the neighbours arrived with a couple of bottles of fizz!
Harry had Focus magazine to deliver & was happy at home.
All in all a fantastic birthday.

Same again next year please! Excuse me if I’m slacking tonight a bit!!
Pat Knowles

Beverley ace
Ooo a wonderful photo of you all… the joy and happiness is jumping out of the photo! Sooo Very Beautiful.

Happy happy birthday 🎁🎂🎉🍾🥂
July 26th, 2025  
