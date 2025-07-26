Birthday treat!

What a day I’ve had!!

I met Casa & husband at Tebay. Cathy & Garth & Connie drove me up the M6 & we had a lovely meet up.

It was such a pleasure meeting Casa & she was exactly as I knew she would be…just wonderful.

Garth had his bike on the back of the car & he took off to cycle to Lydia’s in Newcastle for four days.

After meeting Casa we went to Kirkby Lonsdale for a potter round the lovely shops. A bit of lunch, a walk along the River Lune.

I got home to open all my birthday cards & then the neighbours arrived with a couple of bottles of fizz!

Harry had Focus magazine to deliver & was happy at home.

All in all a fantastic birthday.



Same again next year please! Excuse me if I’m slacking tonight a bit!!