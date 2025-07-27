Previous
Kirkby Lonsdale 1 by happypat
Photo 4799

Kirkby Lonsdale 1

I’m going to share a few photos of the beautiful little town of Kirkby Lonsdale where I spent a few hours on my birthday yesterday.
Have you ever seen as beautiful a house as this beauty. Stone built with an amazing garden & fabulous view.

KL is a small town in Westmoreland, Cumbria.
An interesting history which I won’t go into here as anyone can Google these days. The River Lune borders the town & The Devils Bridge is a well known meeting places for motor bikes from around the area.
Lee Child was living in the town when he write his first novel Killing Floor. It’s an interesting read how he came about the name for his hero Reacher.

https://365project.org/organise/media/9691447
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1314% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact