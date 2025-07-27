Kirkby Lonsdale 1

I’m going to share a few photos of the beautiful little town of Kirkby Lonsdale where I spent a few hours on my birthday yesterday.Have you ever seen as beautiful a house as this beauty. Stone built with an amazing garden & fabulous view.KL is a small town in Westmoreland, Cumbria.An interesting history which I won’t go into here as anyone can Google these days. The River Lune borders the town & The Devils Bridge is a well known meeting places for motor bikes from around the area.Lee Child was living in the town when he write his first novel Killing Floor. It’s an interesting read how he came about the name for his hero Reacher.