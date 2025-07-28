Sign up
Photo 4800
Afternoon nap
I took this photo through a window as I walked through a shop.
Cathy was horrified….thought I would get caught but only the dog saw me!
It was quite a scruffy looking courtyard & the lady was sleeping but I loved the old fashioned feel to the place.
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
5
2
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5666
photos
120
followers
85
following
1315% complete
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
26th July 2025 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
dog
,
woman
,
sleeping
,
courtyard
,
lonsdale
,
kirkby
Barb
ace
No harm that I can see! :-)
July 28th, 2025
Hazel
ace
Yes, I like the feel, Pat, that you have captured so well!
July 28th, 2025
julia
ace
Very vintage.. love it..
July 28th, 2025
Lesley
ace
I love it, and I particularly love that she’s sleeping with her hand on the dog
July 28th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A beautiful and special photo of the moment. Brilliant capture, what gorgeous loving dog.
July 28th, 2025
