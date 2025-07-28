Previous
Afternoon nap by happypat
Photo 4800

Afternoon nap

I took this photo through a window as I walked through a shop.
Cathy was horrified….thought I would get caught but only the dog saw me!
It was quite a scruffy looking courtyard & the lady was sleeping but I loved the old fashioned feel to the place.
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1315% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
No harm that I can see! :-)
July 28th, 2025  
Hazel ace
Yes, I like the feel, Pat, that you have captured so well!
July 28th, 2025  
julia ace
Very vintage.. love it..
July 28th, 2025  
Lesley ace
I love it, and I particularly love that she’s sleeping with her hand on the dog
July 28th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A beautiful and special photo of the moment. Brilliant capture, what gorgeous loving dog.
July 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact