Previous
Photo 4801
Dog walking
So many dogs in Kirkby Lonsdale.
We took Connie with us & she had a good chat with any she met but in fact she’s not that interested in anything other than a walk.
She did get a lot of fuss made of her though & had a doggy ice cream of the first time in her life.
I think she likes human ones better though.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
4
1
1
365
iPhone XS
26th July 2025 1:47pm
Tags
dog
walk
julia
ace
Looks such a quaint town..
Donna got some doggy treats the other day .. doggy donuts.. Kerry came home from work, tried them out without checking the package ate the whole thing then said to Donna ' don't think much of those .. taste a bit funny..'
July 29th, 2025
365 Project
Donna got some doggy treats the other day .. doggy donuts.. Kerry came home from work, tried them out without checking the package ate the whole thing then said to Donna ' don't think much of those .. taste a bit funny..'