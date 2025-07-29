Previous
Dog walking by happypat
Dog walking

So many dogs in Kirkby Lonsdale.

We took Connie with us & she had a good chat with any she met but in fact she’s not that interested in anything other than a walk.
She did get a lot of fuss made of her though & had a doggy ice cream of the first time in her life.

I think she likes human ones better though.
Pat Knowles

julia ace
Looks such a quaint town..
Donna got some doggy treats the other day .. doggy donuts.. Kerry came home from work, tried them out without checking the package ate the whole thing then said to Donna ' don't think much of those .. taste a bit funny..'
July 29th, 2025  
