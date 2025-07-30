There are some very smart shops in Kirkby Lonsdale.Loved these birds on a cotton reel.Harry & I shall go back after the schools holidays in mid week when it’s quieter.I have been out at my friends for lunch today.She was having six friends over from where she used to live. They had a milk round & all the ladies that came today belonged to lady Farmers.My eldest son in NZ will be interested to know I sat next to Olly Blogs mother. Olly Bloggs is an online farmer who has a massive following & an organiser of the recent demonstrations all over the country.Olly was behind yesterday’s questions to Donald Trump about the farming tax.