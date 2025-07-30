Previous
Birds by happypat
Birds

There are some very smart shops in Kirkby Lonsdale.

Loved these birds on a cotton reel.

Harry & I shall go back after the schools holidays in mid week when it’s quieter.

I have been out at my friends for lunch today.
She was having six friends over from where she used to live. They had a milk round & all the ladies that came today belonged to lady Farmers.

My eldest son in NZ will be interested to know I sat next to Olly Blogs mother. Olly Bloggs is an online farmer who has a massive following & an organiser of the recent demonstrations all over the country.
Olly was behind yesterday’s questions to Donald Trump about the farming tax.

https://365project.org/happypat/photos-i-can-t/2025-07-27
Hazel ace
The artwork looks lovely Pat and thank you for sharing with us!
July 30th, 2025  
