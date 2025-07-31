Previous
The Heron by happypat
Photo 4803

The Heron

We walked along the side of the River Lune & came across this Heron sitting so very still.
It was big & suddenly took off but settled again just down river.
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1315% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 31st, 2025  
julia ace
Nice tranquil scene..
July 31st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo… lovely ripples and light
July 31st, 2025  
