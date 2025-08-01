Sign up
Previous
Photo 4804
Derek
We are having a scarecrow competition around the local villages so there are many funny sights in peoples gardens etc.
I’ve just been to our village small supermarket & here is Derek.
Derek is the owner of said supermarket & also happens to be our next door neighbour.
This looks so like him that when I showed Harry he asked me if he had come out to talk to me.
Derek pretty much always has a moan about something many times with good reason.
He is one who goes against the saying ‘the customer is always right’!
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Tags
shop
,
neighbour
,
derek
,
keeper
