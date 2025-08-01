Derek

We are having a scarecrow competition around the local villages so there are many funny sights in peoples gardens etc.

I’ve just been to our village small supermarket & here is Derek.



Derek is the owner of said supermarket & also happens to be our next door neighbour.



This looks so like him that when I showed Harry he asked me if he had come out to talk to me.



Derek pretty much always has a moan about something many times with good reason.



He is one who goes against the saying ‘the customer is always right’!