Neil by happypat
Neil

Today Harry & I have been to a funeral.

Neil was only 60 & sadly died on a bike ride with our son in law.
Neil was the friend who helped us with our greenhouse.
A shock to everyone but a particularly hard day for Garth.

A beautiful funeral today at the little church in Inglewhite where he & Sara attended,

The church was full of garden flowers in jam jars along every window sill.

A full church & great singing & tributes.

Neil was buried in the small country churchyard where his grave will be well tended by his loving family.

RIP Neil. A true gentleman who would go out of his way to help anyone.
Pat Knowles

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
How beautiful. I am so very sorry for such a young loss.
August 2nd, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
That's so very sad Pat. I'm so very sorry, it must have been such a shock for everyone.
August 2nd, 2025  
