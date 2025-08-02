Neil

Today Harry & I have been to a funeral.



Neil was only 60 & sadly died on a bike ride with our son in law.

Neil was the friend who helped us with our greenhouse.

A shock to everyone but a particularly hard day for Garth.



A beautiful funeral today at the little church in Inglewhite where he & Sara attended,



The church was full of garden flowers in jam jars along every window sill.



A full church & great singing & tributes.



Neil was buried in the small country churchyard where his grave will be well tended by his loving family.



RIP Neil. A true gentleman who would go out of his way to help anyone.