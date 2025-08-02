Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4805
Neil
Today Harry & I have been to a funeral.
Neil was only 60 & sadly died on a bike ride with our son in law.
Neil was the friend who helped us with our greenhouse.
A shock to everyone but a particularly hard day for Garth.
A beautiful funeral today at the little church in Inglewhite where he & Sara attended,
The church was full of garden flowers in jam jars along every window sill.
A full church & great singing & tributes.
Neil was buried in the small country churchyard where his grave will be well tended by his loving family.
RIP Neil. A true gentleman who would go out of his way to help anyone.
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5672
photos
120
followers
86
following
1316% complete
View this month »
4798
4799
4800
4801
4802
4803
4804
4805
Latest from all albums
864
4799
4800
4801
4802
4803
4804
4805
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
2nd August 2025 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
neil
,
30-01-65
,
….16-07-25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
How beautiful. I am so very sorry for such a young loss.
August 2nd, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
That's so very sad Pat. I'm so very sorry, it must have been such a shock for everyone.
August 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close