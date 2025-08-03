Previous
Daybreak over the dairy shed by happypat
Photo 4806

Daybreak over the dairy shed

Taken by Alex our NZ granddaughter as she sets out in the early morning to start feeding the new born calves.
This is in South Island near the small town of Cust. Canterbury

3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Pat Knowles

julia ace
I had to Google where Cust was.. It's -.1 there st mo so a crisp start to the day.. looks like it will be a good day. Makes the jobs easier..
August 3rd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@julzmaioro Their postal address is in Rangiora but that’s an area above Christchurch so a but our of the way. Must be postal area perhaps.
August 3rd, 2025  
julia ace
Yes see it's North West of CHCH.. lots of quaint little towns that we don't here of until you pass through.. Didn't go to that area when we were down there in April.
August 3rd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@julzmaioro But they live to the left of Christchurch so not sure how it works! Cust is very small but preschool & primary school for the girls & it’s ten minutes from the farm.
August 3rd, 2025  
Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful start to the day!
August 3rd, 2025  
