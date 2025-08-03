Sign up
Previous
Photo 4806
Daybreak over the dairy shed
Taken by Alex our NZ granddaughter as she sets out in the early morning to start feeding the new born calves.
This is in South Island near the small town of Cust. Canterbury
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
5
2
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5673
photos
119
followers
86
following
Tags
new
,
dawn
,
shed
,
cow
,
zealand
julia
ace
I had to Google where Cust was.. It's -.1 there st mo so a crisp start to the day.. looks like it will be a good day. Makes the jobs easier..
August 3rd, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
@julzmaioro
Their postal address is in Rangiora but that’s an area above Christchurch so a but our of the way. Must be postal area perhaps.
August 3rd, 2025
julia
ace
Yes see it's North West of CHCH.. lots of quaint little towns that we don't here of until you pass through.. Didn't go to that area when we were down there in April.
August 3rd, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
@julzmaioro
But they live to the left of Christchurch so not sure how it works! Cust is very small but preschool & primary school for the girls & it’s ten minutes from the farm.
August 3rd, 2025
Pam Knowler
ace
Beautiful start to the day!
August 3rd, 2025
