Previous
Photo 4807
The calving shed
Continuing with my NZ photos from my visiting photographer here is Alex with apprentice Tessie & some of the new calves.
Not sure how many have calved by now but they have 1000 to go at!
Alex loves it all.
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5674
photos
119
followers
86
following
1316% complete
4800
4801
4802
4803
4804
4805
4806
4807
Tags
alex
,
nz
,
granddaughter
,
calving
Judith Johnson
ace
Excellent, they look well dressed for the job!
August 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Alex and apprentice Tessie look so happy in their work !
August 5th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Cool little farm kid!
August 5th, 2025
