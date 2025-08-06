Sign up
Previous
Photo 4808
House in the trees
One of the many fantastic houses in Kirkby Lonsdale.
Hidden among the trees with a beautiful dry stone wall at the front.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
0
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5675
photos
120
followers
86
following
1317% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
26th July 2025 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
lonsdale
,
kirkby
