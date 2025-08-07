Summer on the River Wyre

Connie walking today.

Down the hill turn right at the Cartford Inn & along the river.

I walk slowly as Connie runs all over the fields fast! She does about four times the amount of steps that I do.

In this picture you can see the Cartford Toll Bridge…. 60p for a car & various other rates for tractors, wagons, bikes etc.



Our swan family there, five babies this year, teenagers now!



This lovely shrub with the red berries goes all the way along the bank here.



Sorry there was no commenting last night in 365…..I got distracted!