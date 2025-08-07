Previous
Summer on the River Wyre by happypat
Photo 4809

Summer on the River Wyre

Connie walking today.
Down the hill turn right at the Cartford Inn & along the river.
I walk slowly as Connie runs all over the fields fast! She does about four times the amount of steps that I do.
In this picture you can see the Cartford Toll Bridge…. 60p for a car & various other rates for tractors, wagons, bikes etc.

Our swan family there, five babies this year, teenagers now!

This lovely shrub with the red berries goes all the way along the bank here.

Sorry there was no commenting last night in 365…..I got distracted!
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1317% complete

carol white ace
Lovely scenery and composition. Fav 😊
August 7th, 2025  
