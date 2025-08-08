The Granary

We have a friend who has been working at our old farmhouse in Inglewhite.

He took lots of photos & sent them to Brian in NZ.

I’m going to post a few of them for your interest.

Harry was brought up here & I lived there after we married for 36 years. Our three children grew up here & went to the local primary school under Beacon Fell.

The Granary was where we kept pigs.

I spent quite a few nights sitting with a farrowing pig. A job I really liked. Those tiny warm babies popping out & mum grunting away. We used to have an infra red light behind a bar where the babies used to lie away from mum who was inclined to lie on them by mistake.



The whole yard was cobbled & it’s still in good order…..Harry was good at re cobbling when it needed levelling.

When we sold the farm the new owner converted all the buildings into houses….six in all including the farmhouse.

Lots of changes & the half a mile drive us now all tarmac with passing places.



We were friendly with the new owner of the Granary & had chance to look round once.