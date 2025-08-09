Hay barn into a beautiful home.

This barn was the scene of lots of nights of hard work stacking hay bales.

The big door is where the loaded trailers would back in.

The brick building on the right was the place we had very young calves & the left hand side brick part was where the older calves were kept.

I think they have converted the building very nicely.



Connie has had two walks today, we walked for the paper this morning & this afternoon we walked down to see my sister in law.



They were busy loading straw bales. Combining all finished.