Bathtime! by happypat
Bathtime!

Along the river bank….it was a little breezy but Connie never stopped racing around the field.
There were quite a few people having a Sunday walk & I did think perhaps it was too warm to be on a walk but she was full of energy.
I did tell anyone who stopped that she was used to climbing up mountain s in the Lake District so a river bank walk is nothing.
On the way back I dunked her in the cow water trough!
She likes that.
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
@happypat
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
She clearly enjoyed that despite the weather. She looks happy as Larry!
August 10th, 2025  
Brennie B
Ahhh.bless her .
The collie not fond of water. ! The occasional needed bath is quite a job.. he hides. He generally stays quite clean and his white fur is always seems to stay bright .
August 10th, 2025  
Pam Knowler ace
I bet she was thrilled to have the dip in the cool water after her run! She looks happy!
August 10th, 2025  
Dixie Goode ace
That sounds like a delightful way to share a day with a friend.
August 10th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Ooo so fabulous to see…
August 10th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
What a super photo of her wallowing in the cooling water.
August 10th, 2025  
