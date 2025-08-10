Along the river bank….it was a little breezy but Connie never stopped racing around the field.
There were quite a few people having a Sunday walk & I did think perhaps it was too warm to be on a walk but she was full of energy.
I did tell anyone who stopped that she was used to climbing up mountain s in the Lake District so a river bank walk is nothing.
On the way back I dunked her in the cow water trough!
She likes that.
The collie not fond of water. ! The occasional needed bath is quite a job.. he hides. He generally stays quite clean and his white fur is always seems to stay bright .