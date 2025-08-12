Any further?

Previous
I took Connie out early this morning before it got too hot.
We walked by the river & it varies how far we go. Sometimes we go through this gate & sometimes turn round & go back the way we came.

Connie was waiting to see my decision today.

We are invited next door this evening so she will have a couple of hours with Freddie & Pepper who are both spaniels too.
Pat Knowles

Jo ace
So hot for them at the moment. Early mornings are the best.
August 12th, 2025  
