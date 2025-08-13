Previous
The wedding guests. by happypat
Photo 4815

The wedding guests.

Cathy & Garth have just come back from a wedding in the South of France.
As you can see it was an amazing venue & they both enjoyed it immensely.

They both needed that six days of complete change.

Connie has gone home!

Our grandson Max is 15 today. Happy Birthday Max.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1319% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
What a great place for a wedding
August 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact