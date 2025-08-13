Sign up
Previous
Photo 4815
The wedding guests.
Cathy & Garth have just come back from a wedding in the South of France.
As you can see it was an amazing venue & they both enjoyed it immensely.
They both needed that six days of complete change.
Connie has gone home!
Our grandson Max is 15 today. Happy Birthday Max.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
What a great place for a wedding
August 13th, 2025
