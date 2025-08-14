Families!

This photo was taken at our last farm in front of the front door.

My friend Brenda’s mother in law was under the apron of the lady in the doorway.

Taken in the mid 1800’s it was a very large family & all crammed into our old farmhouse.

Brenda can name every one of them as she’s very interested in family trees.



When we lived there from 1999 until 2021 there was an Ivy covering the whole archway. I must try & find a newer photo.

The new people have removed all the Ivy & it looks more like this picture.