Families! by happypat
Families!

This photo was taken at our last farm in front of the front door.
My friend Brenda’s mother in law was under the apron of the lady in the doorway.
Taken in the mid 1800’s it was a very large family & all crammed into our old farmhouse.
Brenda can name every one of them as she’s very interested in family trees.

When we lived there from 1999 until 2021 there was an Ivy covering the whole archway. I must try & find a newer photo.
The new people have removed all the Ivy & it looks more like this picture.
Pat Knowles

Beverley ace
A very special photo… Did you only live there for a few years?
Your photo would be so interesting to see.
August 14th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@beverley365 We moved in 1999 & retired in 2021 Beverley. At another farm 7 miles away previously.
August 14th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A lovely old photo I’m with Beverly .
August 14th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice old photo
August 14th, 2025  
