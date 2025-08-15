Previous
The orchard wall by happypat
The orchard wall

Another photo from our old farm in Inglewhite.
This is the orchard wall with a beautiful row of Espalier apples.
I must say it looked nothing like as nice as this when we lived here.
As a working dairy farm this was the orchard but over the wall here we had a couple of large hen cabins. Also some night arks where we had younger hens plus a rabbit hutch.
The new owners of our old farmhouse have spent a lot of money over the thirty years they have lived there.

A bumper crop this year as you can see here.
I’m off out now to pick some blackberries I have seen just up the road….must get them before anyone else!
Lovely
