Previous
Photo 4819
Little oaks
Really late posting tonight so no time to comment & just filling the date so no need to comment.
Acorns on one of our oak trees at the bottom of the garden.
Little cups of mighty Oak.
Autumn is round the corner!
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Tags
tree
,
oak
,
acorns
Shirley
ace
A nice image
August 18th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
We saw lots of acorns today
August 18th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
August 18th, 2025
