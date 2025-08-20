Artwork by Max 1

Max rang us from NZ this morning to thank us for his birthday money.He goes to Lindisfarne College in Hastings, New Zealand & loves it. He’s doing so well & a year ahead in his studies.It’s really been the making if him.He was very proud of his artwork which you can see in these two photos.Seems to spend an hour in the morning before breakfast & any spare time he has in the evening but no plans to do anything with it, just a hobby he says,His real aim is to work at NASA in Houston.A big dream but dreams do come true!Sorry a bit of a bragging post….proud granny again!