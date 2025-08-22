Previous
Sweet Peas by happypat
Photo 4823

Sweet Peas

The loveliest of summer flowers…..
I vow to grow some next year! The perfume in the house is lovely.

A tidying up day as we have B&B in this weekend for two nights.
I do very little B&B these days as we are open plan so the visitors & us have to be comfortable with then having breakfast with us around.
Mark & his wife have been coming for a few years now so we are all fine about it.

They are here for the International Tractor competition on the show ground.
A bit noisy this weekend as we are only round the corner!

When I was in NZ last April you may remember I met Miriam Margolyes who was sitting behind me on the plane from Christchurch to Rotorua. She was doing a documentary about NZ ….well the first part is on TV tonight….looking forward to it but not expecting to see myself!! 🤣
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Pat Knowles

Shirley ace
Beautiful Pat I should try to grow some
August 22nd, 2025  
Jo ace
One of my favourites Pat. The perfume is amazing
August 22nd, 2025  
Lesley Aldridge ace
They are beautiful Pat, enjoy them.
August 22nd, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
So beautiful. Enjoy your visitors
August 22nd, 2025  
