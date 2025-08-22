Sweet Peas

The loveliest of summer flowers…..

I vow to grow some next year! The perfume in the house is lovely.



A tidying up day as we have B&B in this weekend for two nights.

I do very little B&B these days as we are open plan so the visitors & us have to be comfortable with then having breakfast with us around.

Mark & his wife have been coming for a few years now so we are all fine about it.



They are here for the International Tractor competition on the show ground.

A bit noisy this weekend as we are only round the corner!



When I was in NZ last April you may remember I met Miriam Margolyes who was sitting behind me on the plane from Christchurch to Rotorua. She was doing a documentary about NZ ….well the first part is on TV tonight….looking forward to it but not expecting to see myself!! 🤣