Camping by happypat
Photo 4824

Camping

Just a little glimpse of part of the camping field this weekend for the tractor pulling.
Perfect weather for camping….no wind & warm.
I dropped Harry off with his camping chair & I will pick him up when he rings!
The car parks are full & rows of cars all up the main road.

My B&B guests never arrived so I rang them at 10.30 & Marks partner’s father had died the day before. He said he had texted me I never got it plus I think a phone call would have been appropriate.
Never mind the house had a good clean!
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Sarah Bremner ace
Great view of the tents and great weather. 🥲 about the BnB people, but good feeling when all the preparation can be enjoyed by yourselves.
August 23rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely glimpse of the colourful tents ! - just the weather for it ! ; Rather poor courtesy on behalf of your B/B guests in spite of the circumstances ! 😉 Never mind -enjoy your clean and prepared lodgings with no one to come and mess things up for you !
August 23rd, 2025  
