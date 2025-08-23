Camping

Just a little glimpse of part of the camping field this weekend for the tractor pulling.

Perfect weather for camping….no wind & warm.

I dropped Harry off with his camping chair & I will pick him up when he rings!

The car parks are full & rows of cars all up the main road.



My B&B guests never arrived so I rang them at 10.30 & Marks partner’s father had died the day before. He said he had texted me I never got it plus I think a phone call would have been appropriate.

Never mind the house had a good clean!

