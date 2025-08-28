Save the children shop window

Like any other town in the UK we have our fair share of charity shops in Garstang.

The Save the Children one is a bit special though as they really make a feature of their window.

I think this one is celebrating the return of The Sewing Bee on television.

The volunteer window dresser must be commended.



Well I’m off to Killarney for four days so as I’m not taking my iPad there will be no posting.

Only traveling light so I don’t want to be bothered with any extra bags.

I shall take lots of photos though sadly the weather has taken a turn for the worse so I think I will be dodging the rain.