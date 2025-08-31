Killarney

Returned from my four days in Killarney.

Wet the whole time pretty much but it didn’t spoil our trip.

We stayed in the wonderful Gleneagles Hotel where we have stayed before many times. Since the last time three years ago it has been improved even more.

A real entertainment hotel it’s geared for a real musical few days with a singer in the Green Bar, a live band & singer in the ballroom with many couple dancing the night away & of course a full theatre for three nights with Daniel.

He was on top form & on stage for three hours each night.

It was great fun!



The Main Street in Killarney on a Sunday afternoon.