Previous
8 - 9ish! by happypat
Photo 4830

8 - 9ish!

Ireland is very laid back about timing as you can see!

Lots of live music in the pubs.

We had an Irish coffee in a very nice pub & restaurant The International Hotel.
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1323% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
September 3rd, 2025  
Dianne ace
A quaint scene. Nice you had a few days not having to cook meals.
September 3rd, 2025  
Barb ace
Love this colorful look into a typical Irish street scene!
September 3rd, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
How lovely!!
September 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact