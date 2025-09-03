Sign up
Previous
Photo 4830
8 - 9ish!
Ireland is very laid back about timing as you can see!
Lots of live music in the pubs.
We had an Irish coffee in a very nice pub & restaurant The International Hotel.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
4
3
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5699
photos
120
followers
85
following
1323% complete
4823
4824
4825
4826
4827
4828
4829
4830
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
31st August 2025 2:12pm
Public
killarney
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
September 3rd, 2025
Dianne
ace
A quaint scene. Nice you had a few days not having to cook meals.
September 3rd, 2025
Barb
ace
Love this colorful look into a typical Irish street scene!
September 3rd, 2025
Sarah Bremner
ace
How lovely!!
September 3rd, 2025
