Retired watching the workers! I think Harry might have liked to have swapped places!!!

Harry took the trailer & collected a crate of wood ready for winter.
On the way back he called in at Cathy's. She was at work but Garth had just got back from a Connie walk so they sat & watched the workers mowing the grass for silage.
Jack took this photo. He was working from home as he’s home this weekend for a Christening.

I met Dot for lunch in the village cafe. Two & a half hours later I came home & we stacked half the wood.
Beverley ace
A lovely photo of your Harry… beautiful colours and really lovely to read. Well done for getting started on wood
September 5th, 2025  
