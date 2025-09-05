Retired watching the workers! I think Harry might have liked to have swapped places!!!

Harry took the trailer & collected a crate of wood ready for winter.

On the way back he called in at Cathy's. She was at work but Garth had just got back from a Connie walk so they sat & watched the workers mowing the grass for silage.

Jack took this photo. He was working from home as he’s home this weekend for a Christening.



I met Dot for lunch in the village cafe. Two & a half hours later I came home & we stacked half the wood.