Stacking! by happypat
Photo 4832

Stacking!

We finished off stacking the wood this morning.
Didn’t take us long but another load for the other side needed still. We filled both sides last year & I think it lasted into February.
I won’t let Harry near the front row….it has to be neat & flat! There is a lot of wood there three rows plus to the back.

Our neighbours just a couple of houses down opened their garden up for The National Gardens today… all monies to charity. They were worried no one would come but it’s been very busy with visitors as far away as Liverpool.
They will be pleased, we are going tomorrow.
Entry fee plus tea & cakes.
Pat Knowles

Judith Johnson ace
I agree Pat! The front needs to be good to look at! This looks great, well done.
September 6th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Oh that’s a job well done! Looks great.
September 6th, 2025  
