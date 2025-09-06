Stacking!

We finished off stacking the wood this morning.

Didn’t take us long but another load for the other side needed still. We filled both sides last year & I think it lasted into February.

I won’t let Harry near the front row….it has to be neat & flat! There is a lot of wood there three rows plus to the back.



Our neighbours just a couple of houses down opened their garden up for The National Gardens today… all monies to charity. They were worried no one would come but it’s been very busy with visitors as far away as Liverpool.

They will be pleased, we are going tomorrow.

Entry fee plus tea & cakes.