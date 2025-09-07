Previous
Quaker’s Rest by happypat
Quaker’s Rest

John & Stephen had an Open Garden day this weekend for charity.
Yesterday was very busy but sadly today it rained. This was taken just as we arrived & it was just beginning to spit with rain.
Thankfully they had lots of cover so we say underneath the gazebo & had tea & cake as well as looking round their garden.
We have been round many times before but always something new to see.
It’s full of fountains, artwork, & sculptures.
It’s not our sort of garden to be honest but it’s immaculate & they love it. There is lots to see for any visitors whereas our garden is what we like but boring to look round.
Each to his own!

I forgot to say this was the old Quaker meeting house & burial ground first mentioned in 1669 n the 21st year of Charles 11 reign. Lots more which I can’t write here but it was an interesting read.

https://365project.org/happypat/photos-i-can-t/2025-09-07
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
julia ace
Looks as neat as a pin.. With lots of history..
September 7th, 2025  
