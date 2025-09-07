Quaker’s Rest

John & Stephen had an Open Garden day this weekend for charity.Yesterday was very busy but sadly today it rained. This was taken just as we arrived & it was just beginning to spit with rain.Thankfully they had lots of cover so we say underneath the gazebo & had tea & cake as well as looking round their garden.We have been round many times before but always something new to see.It’s full of fountains, artwork, & sculptures.It’s not our sort of garden to be honest but it’s immaculate & they love it. There is lots to see for any visitors whereas our garden is what we like but boring to look round.Each to his own!I forgot to say this was the old Quaker meeting house & burial ground first mentioned in 1669 n the 21st year of Charles 11 reign. Lots more which I can’t write here but it was an interesting read.