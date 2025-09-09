Patrick O’Donahue

I spied this character in Killarney high street & thought I would be brave & see if I could get a photo.

While the other three went into a shop I hung about outside & waited. It had rained hard & he wiped all the rain of the bench & sat down.

He was only too delighted to talk. The Irish do love to chat.

His family were true Celtic going back hundreds of years he said….he was very proud of that fact.

A farming family so we had a bit to talk about.

He had a roll up cigarette & was well dressed ….i loved the hat!

He sat there the whole time we were pottering about & a few others went & sat next to him so obviously a born & bred resident!