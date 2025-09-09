Previous
Patrick O'Donahue by happypat
Photo 4835

Patrick O'Donahue

I spied this character in Killarney high street & thought I would be brave & see if I could get a photo.
While the other three went into a shop I hung about outside & waited. It had rained hard & he wiped all the rain of the bench & sat down.
He was only too delighted to talk. The Irish do love to chat.
His family were true Celtic going back hundreds of years he said….he was very proud of that fact.
A farming family so we had a bit to talk about.
He had a roll up cigarette & was well dressed ….i loved the hat!
He sat there the whole time we were pottering about & a few others went & sat next to him so obviously a born & bred resident!
Pat Knowles

ace
julia
He does look he has some stories to tell.. Good for you to have a chat.
September 9th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Well done for taking the initiative & speaking to him. He looks quite a character.
September 9th, 2025  
