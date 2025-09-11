A little bit of very welcome blue!

A very wet day at the Westmorland Show today.

We got off just after 8am but the M6 was shut from J36 to J38 so lots of queues. Lots of spray too so not so good driving.

I’ve never seen so much rain, it was really unpleasant.



I made a flask of coffee but forgot mugs!



So glad I went in my walking boots.

We walked over 10, 000 Steps so tired tonight.



I thought I had charged my phone up but it was almost flat ….i used Harrys for the few miserable photos I managed to take.



On the way home we noticed queueing on the M6 going South so came home via the A6.



I think we are done with agriculture shows!!



Mid afternoon we had an hour of fine weather with a bit of sun…..