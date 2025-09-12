Previous
Says it all really!! by happypat
Says it all really!!

Our 63rd wedding Anniversary today!

We have been tired today with all the walking….nothing much done today…..we are stiff too with all that exercise!

Thank you again for all your lovely comments!
Beverley ace
756 MONTHS…3,276 WEEKS…22,995 DAYS …551,880 HOURS
63 AMAZING YEARS TOGETHER
Sending you the warmest Congratulations… It’s thrilling and really wonderful … enjoy a restful togetherness weekend. With lots laughter… 🎉👏🥂🍾
September 12th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@beverley365 Wow Beverly, you are a fast reckoner up! Does sound a very very long time! Thank you so much for such lovely good wishes!
September 12th, 2025  
julia ace
Congratulations Pat and Harry.. You deserve go put hour feet up and rest up for a bit..
September 12th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha ha, love it! Happy anniversary ❤️❤️
September 12th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
🤣 brilliant card! Happy Anniversary to you both 🍾🥂
September 12th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love it - A Happy Anniversary to you both . and a well deserved rest after yesterday's day at the Show !
September 12th, 2025  
