Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4838
Says it all really!!
Our 63rd wedding Anniversary today!
We have been tired today with all the walking….nothing much done today…..we are stiff too with all that exercise!
Thank you again for all your lovely comments!
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5708
photos
120
followers
86
following
1325% complete
View this month »
4831
4832
4833
4834
4835
4836
4837
4838
Latest from all albums
4832
867
4833
4834
4835
4836
4837
4838
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
12th September 2025 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
card
,
anniversary!
Beverley
ace
756 MONTHS…3,276 WEEKS…22,995 DAYS …551,880 HOURS
63 AMAZING YEARS TOGETHER
Sending you the warmest Congratulations… It’s thrilling and really wonderful … enjoy a restful togetherness weekend. With lots laughter… 🎉👏🥂🍾
September 12th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
@beverley365
Wow Beverly, you are a fast reckoner up! Does sound a very very long time! Thank you so much for such lovely good wishes!
September 12th, 2025
julia
ace
Congratulations Pat and Harry.. You deserve go put hour feet up and rest up for a bit..
September 12th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ha ha, love it! Happy anniversary ❤️❤️
September 12th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
🤣 brilliant card! Happy Anniversary to you both 🍾🥂
September 12th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love it - A Happy Anniversary to you both . and a well deserved rest after yesterday's day at the Show !
September 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
63 AMAZING YEARS TOGETHER
Sending you the warmest Congratulations… It’s thrilling and really wonderful … enjoy a restful togetherness weekend. With lots laughter… 🎉👏🥂🍾